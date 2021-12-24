Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.76. The company’s stock price has collected 0.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/21 that Werner Enterprises Integrates With Decisiv to Expand Its Repair Network

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :WERN) Right Now?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WERN is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WERN currently public float of 60.57M and currently shorts hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WERN was 633.61K shares.

WERN’s Market Performance

WERN stocks went up by 0.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.35% and a quarterly performance of 0.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Werner Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for WERN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WERN reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for WERN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 15th, 2021.

WERN Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.73. In addition, Werner Enterprises Inc. saw 17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WERN starting from Arves Scott C, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $44.58 back on Dec 20. After this action, Arves Scott C now owns 3,359 shares of Werner Enterprises Inc., valued at $49,032 using the latest closing price.

SCHELBLE JIM S, the Exec VP & Chief Admin Officer of Werner Enterprises Inc., sale 6,110 shares at $47.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that SCHELBLE JIM S is holding 56,784 shares at $288,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 10.50 for asset returns.