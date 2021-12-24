Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)?

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

Is It Worth Investing in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :DCT) Right Now?

DCT currently public float of 95.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCT was 822.79K shares.

DCT’s Market Performance

DCT stocks went up by 5.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.18% and a quarterly performance of -37.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Duck Creek Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for DCT stocks with a simple moving average of -25.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DCT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCT reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for DCT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DCT, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

DCT Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCT rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.78. In addition, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. saw -30.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCT starting from CHIPPARI VINCENT A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Dec 07. After this action, CHIPPARI VINCENT A now owns 260,137 shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

CHIPPARI VINCENT A, the Chief Financial Officer of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $31.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that CHIPPARI VINCENT A is holding 250,304 shares at $779,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCT

Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -2.00 for asset returns.