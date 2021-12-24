Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)?

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.21. The company’s stock price has collected 9.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that C4 Therapeutics Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CCCC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for C4 Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.13, which is $26.29 above the current price. CCCC currently public float of 42.46M and currently shorts hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCCC was 271.14K shares.

CCCC’s Market Performance

CCCC stocks went up by 9.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.64% and a quarterly performance of -32.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for C4 Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.14% for CCCC stocks with a simple moving average of -15.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCC reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CCCC stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CCCC, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 30th of the current year.

CCCC Trading at -15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC rose by +9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.89. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc. saw 0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Salter Malcolm, who sale 755 shares at the price of $30.25 back on Dec 17. After this action, Salter Malcolm now owns 10,952 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,839 using the latest closing price.

Salter Malcolm, the Director of C4 Therapeutics Inc., sale 755 shares at $40.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Salter Malcolm is holding 11,707 shares at $30,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -199.83. The total capital return value is set at -38.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.18. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.55. Total debt to assets is 5.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.69.