Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) went up by 8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.49. The company’s stock price has collected 21.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Secures $225 Million in Non-Dilutive Debt Financing from SLR Capital Partners

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ARQT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.43, which is $33.33 above the current price. ARQT currently public float of 47.81M and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARQT was 165.05K shares.

ARQT’s Market Performance

ARQT stocks went up by 21.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.79% and a quarterly performance of -13.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.89% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.00% for ARQT stocks with a simple moving average of -16.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $58 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at 4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares surge +13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +21.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.46. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Welgus Howard G., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $20.16 back on Dec 23. After this action, Welgus Howard G. now owns 181,896 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $50,396 using the latest closing price.

Watanabe Todd Franklin, the President and CEO of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Watanabe Todd Franklin is holding 594,779 shares at $17,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

The total capital return value is set at -72.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.94. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -42.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.80. Total debt to assets is 1.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.96.