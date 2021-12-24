Is a Correction Looming Ahead for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s stock price has collected 0.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that MamaMancini’s Announces Acquisition of Two Premier Gourmet Food Manufacturers

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE :UNFI) Right Now?

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.22, which is $5.03 above the current price. UNFI currently public float of 52.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNFI was 807.04K shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

UNFI stocks went up by 0.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.59% and a quarterly performance of 32.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 199.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for United Natural Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.57% for UNFI stocks with a simple moving average of 24.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNFI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNFI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $64 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2021.

UNFI Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.90. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw 208.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Esper Richard Eric, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $49.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, Esper Richard Eric now owns 3,484 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $320,125 using the latest closing price.

FUNK MICHAEL S, the Director of United Natural Foods Inc., sale 20,404 shares at $51.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that FUNK MICHAEL S is holding 63,670 shares at $1,043,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.25 for the present operating margin

+13.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.08. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), the company’s capital structure generated 226.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.65 and the total asset turnover is 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.