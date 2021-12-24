Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.72. The company’s stock price has collected 9.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Genprex to Present in November CEO Roadshow Webinar

Is It Worth Investing in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ :GNPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNPX is at -0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genprex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $4.31 above the current price. GNPX currently public float of 45.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNPX was 425.63K shares.

GNPX’s Market Performance

GNPX stocks went up by 9.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.28% and a quarterly performance of -48.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.24% for Genprex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.02% for GNPX stocks with a simple moving average of -52.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNPX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GNPX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2019.

GNPX Trading at -22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares sank -12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4010. In addition, Genprex Inc. saw -65.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNPX starting from LONGNECKER BRENT M, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $4.15 back on Apr 05. After this action, LONGNECKER BRENT M now owns 15,000 shares of Genprex Inc., valued at $62,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

The total capital return value is set at -105.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.73. Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -43.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 68.15.