Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.30. The company’s stock price has collected 3.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/13/21 that Diebold Nixdorf Brings Low-Touch Consumer and Staff Journeys to the NRF Big Show 2022 in New York City

Is It Worth Investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE :DBD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBD is at 3.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $6.11 above the current price. DBD currently public float of 72.19M and currently shorts hold a 9.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBD was 677.16K shares.

DBD’s Market Performance

DBD stocks went up by 3.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.91% and a quarterly performance of -13.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.07% for DBD stocks with a simple moving average of -23.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for DBD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

DBD Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBD rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.54. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBD starting from Anton Arthur F, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $8.97 back on Nov 15. After this action, Anton Arthur F now owns 140,749 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, valued at $179,330 using the latest closing price.

Goldfarb Matthew, the Director of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, purchase 8,000 shares at $8.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Goldfarb Matthew is holding 88,299 shares at $71,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.16 for the present operating margin

+27.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at -6.90. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.35. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with -2.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.