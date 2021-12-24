Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Just Got Our Attention

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.30. The company’s stock price has collected -1.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Ingredion Names Charles Magro to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE :INGR) Right Now?

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INGR is at 0.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

INGR currently public float of 66.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INGR was 389.91K shares.

INGR’s Market Performance

INGR stocks went down by -1.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.71% and a quarterly performance of 6.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for Ingredion Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.83% for INGR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for INGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $115 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INGR reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $93. The rating they have provided for INGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to INGR, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on November 03rd of the current year.

INGR Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGR fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.44. In addition, Ingredion Incorporated saw 20.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INGR starting from Xu Jinghuai, who sale 0 shares at the price of $90.48 back on Oct 01. After this action, Xu Jinghuai now owns 14,696 shares of Ingredion Incorporated, valued at $2 using the latest closing price.

Fernandes Larry, the SVP, Chief Comm & Sust Officer of Ingredion Incorporated, sale 750 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Fernandes Larry is holding 16,592 shares at $71,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INGR

Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.