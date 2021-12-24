Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s stock price has collected -2.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/21 that Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HTH) Right Now?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTH is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Hilltop Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.00, which is $1.85 above the current price. HTH currently public float of 60.01M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTH was 382.95K shares.

HTH’s Market Performance

HTH stocks went down by -2.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.03% and a quarterly performance of 5.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Hilltop Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for HTH stocks with a simple moving average of -0.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTH

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTH reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for HTH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to HTH, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

HTH Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTH fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.58. In addition, Hilltop Holdings Inc. saw 25.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTH starting from Feinberg Hill A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $35.36 back on Dec 06. After this action, Feinberg Hill A now owns 655,236 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc., valued at $353,571 using the latest closing price.

Bornemann Keith E., the Chief Accounting Officer of Hilltop Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $36.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Bornemann Keith E. is holding 13,051 shares at $110,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stands at +18.30. The total capital return value is set at 14.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.45. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH), the company’s capital structure generated 55.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.49. Total debt to assets is 7.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.