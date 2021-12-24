Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Advantage Corporation (FA)

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) went up by 2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.73. The company’s stock price has collected 8.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that New Report Reveals Gen Z Candidates Expect Open Communication and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Focus from Prospective Employers

Is It Worth Investing in First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ :FA) Right Now?

FA currently public float of 140.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FA was 793.67K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FA’s Market Performance

FA stocks went up by 8.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.77% and a quarterly performance of -11.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for First Advantage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.83% for FA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.12% for the last 200 days.

FA Trading at -4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FA rose by +8.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.31. In addition, First Advantage Corporation saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FA starting from SLTA V (GP), L.L.C., who sale 83,666 shares at the price of $19.48 back on Nov 17. After this action, SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of First Advantage Corporation, valued at $1,629,814 using the latest closing price.

SLTA V (GP), L.L.C., the Director of First Advantage Corporation, sale 60,125 shares at $19.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. is holding 8,337 shares at $1,162,818 based on the most recent closing price.