Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s stock price has collected 11.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ :BJRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BJRI is at 2.11.

BJRI currently public float of 22.37M and currently shorts hold a 8.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BJRI was 388.98K shares.

BJRI’s Market Performance

BJRI stocks went up by 11.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.58% and a quarterly performance of -20.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.18% for BJ’s Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.65% for BJRI stocks with a simple moving average of -20.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BJRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BJRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $38 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BJRI reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for BJRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BJRI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on September 24th of the current year.

BJRI Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJRI rose by +11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.00. In addition, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. saw -6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJRI starting from DAL POZZO JAMES, who sale 7,022 shares at the price of $39.06 back on Aug 23. After this action, DAL POZZO JAMES now owns 11,535 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., valued at $274,279 using the latest closing price.

Krakower Brian S, the Chief Information Officer of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., sale 4,924 shares at $51.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Krakower Brian S is holding 3,639 shares at $254,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJRI

Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -1.60 for asset returns.