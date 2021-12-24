Here’s Our Rant About Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.68. The company’s stock price has collected -0.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 4 hours ago that A Play on Sustainability-Friendly Paper Packaging

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEE is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Sealed Air Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.71, which is $2.21 above the current price. SEE currently public float of 147.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEE was 918.74K shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

SEE stocks went down by -0.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.59% and a quarterly performance of 14.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Sealed Air Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.13% for SEE stocks with a simple moving average of 14.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEE reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for SEE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEE, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

SEE Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.05. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw 42.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.71 for the present operating margin

+32.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corporation stands at +9.87. The total capital return value is set at 21.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.86. Equity return is now at value 377.90, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 2,225.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.70. Total debt to assets is 63.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,193.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.