Here’s How Your Trade Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Aggressively Right Now

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazard Ltd (NYSE :LAZ) Right Now?

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAZ is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Lazard Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.25, which is $10.26 above the current price. LAZ currently public float of 101.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZ was 496.15K shares.

LAZ’s Market Performance

LAZ stocks went up by 1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.07% and a quarterly performance of -5.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Lazard Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.17% for LAZ stocks with a simple moving average of -4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $58 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZ reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for LAZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to LAZ, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

LAZ Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.39. In addition, Lazard Ltd saw 4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZ starting from Hoffman Scott D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $46.20 back on Nov 23. After this action, Hoffman Scott D now owns 68,096 shares of Lazard Ltd, valued at $1,155,000 using the latest closing price.

RAGONE DOMINICK, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lazard Ltd, sale 19,892 shares at $47.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that RAGONE DOMINICK is holding 6,230 shares at $945,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.54 for the present operating margin

+98.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Ltd stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 18.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.26. Equity return is now at value 59.00, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lazard Ltd (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 251.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.52. Total debt to assets is 38.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.47.