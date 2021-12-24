Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Investor Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :HTBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTBX is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $16.8 above the current price. HTBX currently public float of 24.32M and currently shorts hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTBX was 238.67K shares.

HTBX’s Market Performance

HTBX stocks went down by -1.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.42% and a quarterly performance of -36.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for Heat Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.18% for HTBX stocks with a simple moving average of -38.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTBX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HTBX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HTBX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $22 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTBX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HTBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

HTBX Trading at -19.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTBX fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Heat Biologics Inc. saw -27.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTBX starting from PRENDERGAST JOHN K A, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $5.87 back on May 14. After this action, PRENDERGAST JOHN K A now owns 203,272 shares of Heat Biologics Inc., valued at $205,292 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-845.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heat Biologics Inc. stands at -883.65. The total capital return value is set at -37.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.19. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.12.