Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.92. The company’s stock price has collected 4.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Tower Semiconductor and Juniper Networks Announce World’s First Open Market Silicon Photonics Platform with Monolithically Integrated III-V Lasers

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ :TSEM) Right Now?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSEM is at 1.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TSEM currently public float of 106.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSEM was 373.94K shares.

TSEM’s Market Performance

TSEM stocks went up by 4.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.34% and a quarterly performance of 18.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.93% for TSEM stocks with a simple moving average of 27.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37.50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TSEM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

TSEM Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.07. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw 48.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.19 for the present operating margin

+18.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 5.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.09. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 26.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.12. Total debt to assets is 18.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.