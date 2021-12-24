Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tata Motors Limited (TTM)?

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.38. The company’s stock price has collected -1.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Hallador Energy, Progenity, Tata Motors, Live Oak Acquisition, or Talkspace?

Is It Worth Investing in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE :TTM) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of TTM was 1.88M shares.

TTM’s Market Performance

TTM stocks went down by -1.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.96% and a quarterly performance of 43.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 167.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Tata Motors Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for TTM stocks with a simple moving average of 30.26% for the last 200 days.

TTM Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTM fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.35. In addition, Tata Motors Limited saw 147.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.