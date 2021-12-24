Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Matrix Service Company (MTRX)?

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.32. The company’s stock price has collected -3.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ :MTRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTRX is at 1.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MTRX currently public float of 25.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTRX was 166.44K shares.

MTRX’s Market Performance

MTRX stocks went down by -3.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.92% and a quarterly performance of -32.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Matrix Service Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.48% for MTRX stocks with a simple moving average of -35.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTRX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTRX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $20 based on the research report published on February 19th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTRX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MTRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 06th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to MTRX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

MTRX Trading at -24.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -27.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTRX fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Matrix Service Company saw -35.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTRX starting from HEWITT JOHN R, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.02 back on Dec 23. After this action, HEWITT JOHN R now owns 391,979 shares of Matrix Service Company, valued at $35,100 using the latest closing price.

HEWITT JOHN R, the President & CEO of Matrix Service Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $6.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that HEWITT JOHN R is holding 386,979 shares at $69,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.49 for the present operating margin

+4.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matrix Service Company stands at -4.64. The total capital return value is set at -11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.71. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Matrix Service Company (MTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.50. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.