Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Just Got Our Attention

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Cboe Futures Exchange to List AMERIBOR(R) Term-90 Futures Beginning January 24, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX :CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBOE is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Cboe Global Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.17, which is $9.0 above the current price. CBOE currently public float of 106.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBOE was 536.48K shares.

CBOE’s Market Performance

CBOE stocks went down by -2.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.01% and a quarterly performance of 2.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Cboe Global Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.36% for CBOE stocks with a simple moving average of 8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $140 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBOE reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for CBOE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CBOE, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

CBOE Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.37. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 38.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Isaacson Christopher A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $132.46 back on Nov 05. After this action, Isaacson Christopher A now owns 51,433 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $264,910 using the latest closing price.

Froetscher Janet P, the Director of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $133.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Froetscher Janet P is holding 10,163 shares at $666,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.64 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.51. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 40.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.71. Total debt to assets is 20.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.