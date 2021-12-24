Can Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Remain Competitive?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.69. The company’s stock price has collected 13.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Parker McCollum $100,000 of Signature Edition NFTs Sells Out

Is It Worth Investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE :RHP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHP is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.86, which is $4.71 above the current price. RHP currently public float of 53.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHP was 363.88K shares.

RHP’s Market Performance

RHP stocks went up by 13.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.85% and a quarterly performance of 2.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.92% for RHP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RHP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RHP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHP reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for RHP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to RHP, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

RHP Trading at 4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHP rose by +13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.10. In addition, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. saw 31.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHP starting from Merchant Fazal F, who sale 1,337 shares at the price of $83.41 back on Mar 16. After this action, Merchant Fazal F now owns 3,178 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., valued at $111,516 using the latest closing price.

Lynn Scott J, the EVP, Secretary and GC of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $83.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Lynn Scott J is holding 13,879 shares at $209,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.90 for the present operating margin

-29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stands at -79.58. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.31. Equity return is now at value -430.90, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,347.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.09. Total debt to assets is 77.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,344.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.