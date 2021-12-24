Can Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Remain Competitive?

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.93. The company’s stock price has collected 7.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Reinsurance Group of America Elects New Member to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE :RGA) Right Now?

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGA is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.33, which is $15.89 above the current price. RGA currently public float of 67.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGA was 438.85K shares.

RGA’s Market Performance

RGA stocks went up by 7.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.82% and a quarterly performance of -0.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.76% for RGA stocks with a simple moving average of -7.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $134 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGA reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for RGA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RGA, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

RGA Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGA rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.66. In addition, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated saw -5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGA starting from Detrick Christine Rose, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $121.70 back on Aug 06. After this action, Detrick Christine Rose now owns 5,918 shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, valued at $365,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stands at +2.84. The total capital return value is set at 4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.48. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA), the company’s capital structure generated 27.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.63. Total debt to assets is 4.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34.