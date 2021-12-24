Can Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Remain Competitive?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s stock price has collected -10.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Clever Leaves’ Licensed Expansion Doubles Portuguese Production Capacity and Diversifies Export Potential

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVR) Right Now?

CLVR currently public float of 20.14M and currently shorts hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVR was 188.69K shares.

CLVR’s Market Performance

CLVR stocks went down by -10.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.27% and a quarterly performance of -59.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.49% for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.54% for CLVR stocks with a simple moving average of -60.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CLVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

CLVR Trading at -37.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares sank -34.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR fell by -10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw -60.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Equity return is now at value -66.00, with -37.10 for asset returns.