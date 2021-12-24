Buy or Sell Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Jack Henry Lending Automates Tax Return Spreading, Streamlining the Loan Process

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ :JKHY) Right Now?

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JKHY is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.50, which is $9.9 above the current price. JKHY currently public float of 73.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JKHY was 532.90K shares.

JKHY’s Market Performance

JKHY stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.10% and a quarterly performance of -3.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Jack Henry & Associates Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.79% for JKHY stocks with a simple moving average of 1.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKHY reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for JKHY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to JKHY, setting the target price at $162 in the report published on November 18th of the current year.

JKHY Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.50. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. saw 2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from Wilson Thomas Hampton Jr., who purchase 169 shares at the price of $175.12 back on Aug 24. After this action, Wilson Thomas Hampton Jr. now owns 12,250 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., valued at $29,595 using the latest closing price.

Zengel Stacey E., the Senior Vice President of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., sale 2,347 shares at $166.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Zengel Stacey E. is holding 0 shares at $389,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.68 for the present operating margin

+39.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stands at +17.71. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.26. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY), the company’s capital structure generated 12.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.88. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.