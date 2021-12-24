Buy or Sell Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $312.14. The company’s stock price has collected 0.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/21 that Columbia Select Mid Cap Value Fund Celebrates 20-Year Milestone

Is It Worth Investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE :AMP) Right Now?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMP is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $338.22, which is $35.94 above the current price. AMP currently public float of 111.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMP was 539.00K shares.

AMP’s Market Performance

AMP stocks went up by 0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.56% and a quarterly performance of 11.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for Ameriprise Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.56% for AMP stocks with a simple moving average of 13.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AMP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $328 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMP reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the price at $232. The rating they have provided for AMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMP, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

AMP Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMP rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $294.72. In addition, Ameriprise Financial Inc. saw 55.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMP starting from Hutt John R., who sale 668 shares at the price of $302.61 back on Dec 16. After this action, Hutt John R. now owns 2,922 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc., valued at $202,145 using the latest closing price.

THISSEN KAREN WILSON, the Executive VP and GC of Ameriprise Financial Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $308.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that THISSEN KAREN WILSON is holding 10,157 shares at $462,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc. stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.31. Equity return is now at value 39.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP), the company’s capital structure generated 88.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.98. Total debt to assets is 3.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.