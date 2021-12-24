Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.51. The company’s stock price has collected 18.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that Avid Bioservices Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Ended October 31, 2021 and Recent Developments

Is It Worth Investing in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ :CDMO) Right Now?

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 228.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDMO is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $3.13 above the current price. CDMO currently public float of 60.77M and currently shorts hold a 9.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDMO was 998.19K shares.

CDMO’s Market Performance

CDMO stocks went up by 18.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.69% and a quarterly performance of 33.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for Avid Bioservices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.84% for CDMO stocks with a simple moving average of 22.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDMO

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDMO reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CDMO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDMO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

CDMO Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDMO rose by +18.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.08. In addition, Avid Bioservices Inc. saw 155.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDMO starting from Ziebell Mark R, who sale 6,429 shares at the price of $24.57 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ziebell Mark R now owns 14,258 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc., valued at $157,945 using the latest closing price.

Hancock Richard B, the Director of Avid Bioservices Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $30.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Hancock Richard B is holding 32,821 shares at $154,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.77 for the present operating margin

+30.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Bioservices Inc. stands at +11.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.70. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO), the company’s capital structure generated 152.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.32. Total debt to assets is 44.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.