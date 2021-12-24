Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) went down by -1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.01. The company’s stock price has collected 2.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/21 that Accuray CyberKnife(R) Robotic Radiosurgery System Receives Shonin Approval to Treat Trigeminal Neuralgia, a Chronic Pain Condition Affecting a Facial Nerve

Is It Worth Investing in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ :ARAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARAY is at 1.88.

ARAY currently public float of 86.72M and currently shorts hold a 9.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARAY was 1.48M shares.

ARAY’s Market Performance

ARAY stocks went up by 2.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.42% and a quarterly performance of 25.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for Accuray Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.76% for ARAY stocks with a simple moving average of 8.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARAY reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for ARAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

ARAY Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, Accuray Incorporated saw 17.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Winter Suzanne C, who sale 6,748 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Dec 02. After this action, Winter Suzanne C now owns 647,105 shares of Accuray Incorporated, valued at $30,992 using the latest closing price.

Spine Patrick, the SVP, Chief Admin Officer of Accuray Incorporated, sale 5,308 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Spine Patrick is holding 226,653 shares at $24,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.61 for the present operating margin

+40.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Incorporated stands at -1.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), the company’s capital structure generated 289.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.34. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 272.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.