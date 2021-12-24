A Lesson to Learn: Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) went up by 3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.89. The company’s stock price has collected 11.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Zynex Announces Acquisition of Kestrel Labs

Is It Worth Investing in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ :ZYXI) Right Now?

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZYXI is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zynex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $12.04 above the current price. ZYXI currently public float of 19.62M and currently shorts hold a 17.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZYXI was 282.60K shares.

ZYXI’s Market Performance

ZYXI stocks went up by 11.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.59% and a quarterly performance of -8.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Zynex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.45% for ZYXI stocks with a simple moving average of -22.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYXI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZYXI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZYXI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $19.50 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYXI reach a price target of $19.50, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for ZYXI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZYXI, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

ZYXI Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYXI rose by +11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.36. In addition, Zynex Inc. saw -18.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYXI starting from Sandgaard Thomas, who sale 177,320 shares at the price of $15.17 back on Aug 06. After this action, Sandgaard Thomas now owns 13,617,420 shares of Zynex Inc., valued at $2,689,820 using the latest closing price.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J, the Chief Financial Officer of Zynex Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $16.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that MOORHEAD DANIEL J is holding 13,483 shares at $113,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.79 for the present operating margin

+78.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zynex Inc. stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.29. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zynex Inc. (ZYXI), the company’s capital structure generated 12.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.42. Total debt to assets is 9.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.23.