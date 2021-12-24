A Lesson to Learn: Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) went up by 9.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s stock price has collected 3.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Adagio Therapeutics, Wireless Telecom, BRF S.A., Energy Focus, or Vicarious Surgical?

Is It Worth Investing in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE :RBOT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vicarious Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.25, which is $4.08 above the current price. RBOT currently public float of 56.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBOT was 471.78K shares.

RBOT’s Market Performance

RBOT stocks went up by 3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.28% and a quarterly performance of -24.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for Vicarious Surgical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.45% for RBOT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $15 based on the research report published on December 07th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBOT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for RBOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 05th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RBOT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

RBOT Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.14. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc. saw 9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.75.