A Lesson to Learn: Mercer International Inc. (MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s stock price has collected 2.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming 2021 RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ :MERC) Right Now?

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MERC is at 1.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MERC currently public float of 40.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MERC was 319.50K shares.

MERC’s Market Performance

MERC stocks went up by 2.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.77% and a quarterly performance of -5.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Mercer International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.56% for MERC stocks with a simple moving average of -9.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MERC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MERC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MERC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MERC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MERC reach a price target of $12.50, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for MERC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

MERC Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MERC rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Mercer International Inc. saw 12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MERC starting from Heine Eric Xavier, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $10.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Heine Eric Xavier now owns 40,268 shares of Mercer International Inc., valued at $32,280 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG PETER R, the 10% Owner of Mercer International Inc., purchase 37,140 shares at $10.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that KELLOGG PETER R is holding 610,000 shares at $388,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MERC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.48 for the present operating margin

+9.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercer International Inc. stands at -1.21. The total capital return value is set at 3.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.99. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Mercer International Inc. (MERC), the company’s capital structure generated 200.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.73. Total debt to assets is 56.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.