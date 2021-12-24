A Lesson to Learn: Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s stock price has collected 8.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/21 that Flywire Acquires WPM to Accelerate Expansion in the U.K. Market

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ :FLYW) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $53.50, which is $16.97 above the current price. FLYW currently public float of 96.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLYW was 1.10M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW stocks went up by 8.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.06% and a quarterly performance of -22.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Flywire Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.91% for FLYW stocks with a simple moving average of -8.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $47 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

FLYW Trading at -14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +8.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.15. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sale 5,400 shares at the price of $35.08 back on Dec 21. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 0 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $189,429 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 12,100 shares at $34.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,002,890 shares at $420,808 based on the most recent closing price.