A Lesson to Learn: AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.62. The company’s stock price has collected 7.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Recognized as One of 100 Most Influential People by Modern Healthcare

Is It Worth Investing in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE :AMN) Right Now?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMN is at 0.26.

AMN currently public float of 46.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMN was 511.05K shares.

AMN’s Market Performance

AMN stocks went up by 7.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.86% and a quarterly performance of 6.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for AMN Healthcare Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.49% for AMN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

AMN Trading at 12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN rose by +7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.20. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. saw 79.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMN starting from Jackson Denise L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $113.45 back on Sep 22. After this action, Jackson Denise L now owns 13,752 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., valued at $113,450 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Denise L, the Chief Legal Officer of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $111.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Jackson Denise L is holding 14,752 shares at $223,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.44 for the present operating margin

+29.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN), the company’s capital structure generated 116.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.83. Total debt to assets is 38.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.