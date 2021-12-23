We Analyzed the Future Direction of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), Here is What We Found

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 14 hours ago that The IPO bubble bursts as the era of easy money ends

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ :LZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LegalZoom.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LZ currently public float of 183.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LZ was 938.74K shares.

LZ’s Market Performance

LZ stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.73% and a quarterly performance of -43.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.39% for LegalZoom.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.34% for LZ stocks with a simple moving average of -44.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LZ, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

LZ Trading at -26.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -0.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.11. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw -57.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Miller Nicole, who sale 34,678 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Dec 16. After this action, Miller Nicole now owns 149,040 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $549,230 using the latest closing price.

Watson Noel Bertram, the Chief Financial Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 69,466 shares at $15.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Watson Noel Bertram is holding 427,005 shares at $1,087,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

+64.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 159.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 50.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.