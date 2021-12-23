We Analyzed the Future Direction of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), Here is What We Found

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/21 that ServiceMax Announces New Features for ServiceMax Engage Mobile App

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE :DDD) Right Now?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DDD is at 1.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DDD currently public float of 121.87M and currently shorts hold a 12.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDD was 2.56M shares.

DDD’s Market Performance

DDD stocks went up by 2.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.81% and a quarterly performance of -25.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for 3D Systems Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.73% for DDD stocks with a simple moving average of -19.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $36 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to DDD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

DDD Trading at -14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.06. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 109.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Narula Jagtar, who sale 5,863 shares at the price of $21.50 back on Dec 21. After this action, Narula Jagtar now owns 245,522 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $126,054 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Andrew Martin, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of 3D Systems Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $22.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26, which means that Johnson Andrew Martin is holding 191,988 shares at $90,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Equity return is now at value 58.50, with 39.10 for asset returns.