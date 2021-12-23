Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that Velodyne Lidar Provides Perception Technology for ROBORACE Autonomous Racing Series

Is It Worth Investing in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ :VLDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Velodyne Lidar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.81, which is $5.5 above the current price. VLDR currently public float of 102.13M and currently shorts hold a 25.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLDR was 3.69M shares.

VLDR’s Market Performance

VLDR stocks went down by -0.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.12% and a quarterly performance of -20.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for Velodyne Lidar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.50% for VLDR stocks with a simple moving average of -42.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLDR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLDR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLDR reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for VLDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

VLDR Trading at -14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLDR fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Velodyne Lidar Inc. saw -77.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLDR starting from Tarman Laura, who sale 497 shares at the price of $5.34 back on Dec 09. After this action, Tarman Laura now owns 14,146 shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc., valued at $2,654 using the latest closing price.

Hamer Andrew, the CFO and Treasurer of Velodyne Lidar Inc., sale 2,423 shares at $5.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Hamer Andrew is holding 113,770 shares at $12,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-163.01 for the present operating margin

+26.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stands at -157.15. The total capital return value is set at -72.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.18. Equity return is now at value -80.30, with -65.50 for asset returns.

Based on Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.85. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.19.