Trio-Tech International (TRT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) went up by 17.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s stock price has collected 36.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that Trio-Tech signs Joint Venture Agreement to Provide Burn-In and Systems Level Testing

Is It Worth Investing in Trio-Tech International (AMEX :TRT) Right Now?

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 278.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRT is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Trio-Tech International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TRT currently public float of 2.34M and currently shorts hold a 15.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRT was 633.54K shares.

TRT’s Market Performance

TRT stocks went up by 36.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.35% and a quarterly performance of 194.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 240.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.24% for Trio-Tech International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.79% for TRT stocks with a simple moving average of 141.17% for the last 200 days.

TRT Trading at 87.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.16%, as shares surge +44.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +179.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRT rose by +36.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.24. In addition, Trio-Tech International saw 223.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRT starting from YONG SIEW WAI, who sale 39,000 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Dec 21. After this action, YONG SIEW WAI now owns 515,068 shares of Trio-Tech International, valued at $407,901 using the latest closing price.

TING HOCK MING, the VICE PRESIDENT, CFO of Trio-Tech International, sale 6,600 shares at $9.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that TING HOCK MING is holding 84,657 shares at $60,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19 for the present operating margin

+23.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trio-Tech International stands at -1.73. The total capital return value is set at -0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.03. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Trio-Tech International (TRT), the company’s capital structure generated 17.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.81. Total debt to assets is 11.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.