The Chart for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $377.04. The company’s stock price has collected 3.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/21 that Supply-chain issues to bedevil retailers through 2022, according to survey

Is It Worth Investing in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :COUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COUP is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Coupa Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

COUP currently public float of 65.72M and currently shorts hold a 8.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUP was 1.51M shares.

COUP’s Market Performance

COUP stocks went up by 3.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.52% and a quarterly performance of -36.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Coupa Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.82% for COUP stocks with a simple moving average of -32.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for COUP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COUP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $251 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUP reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for COUP stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to COUP, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on October 01st of the current year.

COUP Trading at -25.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUP rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.36. In addition, Coupa Software Incorporated saw -53.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUP starting from Riggs Mark, who sale 1,313 shares at the price of $156.14 back on Dec 21. After this action, Riggs Mark now owns 1,296 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated, valued at $205,016 using the latest closing price.

Glenn Robert, the EVP Global Sales of Coupa Software Incorporated, sale 1,538 shares at $156.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Glenn Robert is holding 4,452 shares at $240,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.17 for the present operating margin

+55.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupa Software Incorporated stands at -33.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), the company’s capital structure generated 149.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.84. Total debt to assets is 49.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.