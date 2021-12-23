Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) went up by 1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.18. The company’s stock price has collected -3.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that Sema4 Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SMFR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sema4 Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.25, which is $7.56 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SMFR was 1.32M shares.

SMFR’s Market Performance

SMFR stocks went down by -3.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.93% and a quarterly performance of -41.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.08% for Sema4 Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.37% for SMFR stocks with a simple moving average of -56.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMFR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SMFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMFR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMFR reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SMFR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SMFR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 30th of the current year.

SMFR Trading at -32.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -27.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFR fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Sema4 Holdings Corp. saw -57.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFR starting from Ro Isaac, who sale 12,115 shares at the price of $6.63 back on Nov 29. After this action, Ro Isaac now owns 115,021 shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp., valued at $80,322 using the latest closing price.

Assad Shawn, the Chief Accounting Officer of Sema4 Holdings Corp., sale 3,114 shares at $7.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Assad Shawn is holding 17,800 shares at $24,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.12.