SciPlay Corporation (SCPL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.29. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that SciPlay Independent Special Committee Announces Inability to Reach Agreement with Scientific Games Regarding Scientific Games’ Proposal to Minority Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ :SCPL) Right Now?

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SciPlay Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.57, which is $7.19 above the current price. SCPL currently public float of 23.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCPL was 512.03K shares.

SCPL’s Market Performance

SCPL stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.35% and a quarterly performance of -22.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for SciPlay Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.00% for SCPL stocks with a simple moving average of -27.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPL stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SCPL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SCPL in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $19 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPL reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for SCPL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SCPL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

SCPL Trading at -29.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -24.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPL fell by -13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, SciPlay Corporation saw 11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.97 for the present operating margin

+66.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciPlay Corporation stands at +3.59. The total capital return value is set at 43.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.47. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.61. Total debt to assets is 1.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.