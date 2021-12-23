Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $369.69. The company’s stock price has collected 9.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/21 that Intuitive receives FDA clearance for 8 mm SureForm 30 Curved-Tip Stapler

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 78.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.09.

The average price from analysts is $364.15, which is -$3.35 below the current price. ISRG currently public float of 353.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISRG was 1.65M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stocks went up by 9.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.31% and a quarterly performance of 4.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Intuitive Surgical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.52% for ISRG stocks with a simple moving average of 15.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1100 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $1060, previously predicting the price at $916. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ISRG, setting the target price at $970 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

ISRG Trading at 5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $335.08. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 32.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Johnson Amal M, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $333.73 back on Nov 24. After this action, Johnson Amal M now owns 10,669 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $2,502,954 using the latest closing price.

MOHR MARSHALL, the Executive VP & CFO of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 20,475 shares at $339.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that MOHR MARSHALL is holding 0 shares at $6,945,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 14.10 for asset returns.