Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (ACKIT)

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (NASDAQ:ACKIT) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (NASDAQ :ACKIT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of ACKIT was 9.78K shares.

ACKIT’s Market Performance

ACKIT stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.20% and a quarterly performance of 1.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.08% for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.44% for ACKIT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.36% for the last 200 days.

ACKIT Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACKIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.02%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACKIT N/A by N/A, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACKIT

The total capital return value is set at -0.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.17.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.