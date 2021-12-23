Is InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) a Keeper?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) went down by -51.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.18. The company’s stock price has collected -1.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that InnovAge Announces Audit Sanctions In Colorado And Withdraws Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :INNV) Right Now?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 90.66 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.86, which is $10.43 above the current price. INNV currently public float of 18.49M and currently shorts hold a 7.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INNV was 556.52K shares.

INNV’s Market Performance

INNV stocks went down by -1.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.72% and a quarterly performance of 22.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for InnovAge Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -51.29% for INNV stocks with a simple moving average of -75.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INNV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INNV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INNV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on December 17th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INNV reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for INNV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

INNV Trading at -47.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -49.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INNV fell by -48.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, InnovAge Holding Corp. saw -65.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INNV starting from DOERR ROBIN, who purchase 1,875 shares at the price of $25.74 back on Mar 15. After this action, DOERR ROBIN now owns 1,875 shares of InnovAge Holding Corp., valued at $48,262 using the latest closing price.

GUTIERREZ BARBARA, the Chief Financial Officer of InnovAge Holding Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $26.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that GUTIERREZ BARBARA is holding 2,000 shares at $52,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.37 for the present operating margin

+25.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for InnovAge Holding Corp. stands at -6.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.09. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), the company’s capital structure generated 24.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.78. Total debt to assets is 15.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.