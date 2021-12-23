Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Just Got Our Attention

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.35. The company’s stock price has collected -0.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE :HPP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPP is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.00, which is $4.52 above the current price. HPP currently public float of 148.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPP was 992.46K shares.

HPP’s Market Performance

HPP stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.53% and a quarterly performance of -8.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.52% for HPP stocks with a simple moving average of -9.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPP reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for HPP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HPP, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

HPP Trading at -5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from Barton Christopher James, who sale 14,671 shares at the price of $24.63 back on Dec 14. After this action, Barton Christopher James now owns 58,812 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., valued at $361,347 using the latest closing price.

FRIED RICHARD B, the Director of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $26.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that FRIED RICHARD B is holding 7,798 shares at $290,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.59 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stands at +3.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP), the company’s capital structure generated 112.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.00. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.