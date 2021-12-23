Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.98. The company’s stock price has collected -1.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/08/21 that Highwoods to Develop GlenLake III in Raleigh

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE :HIW) Right Now?

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIW is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Highwoods Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $49.63, which is $5.83 above the current price. HIW currently public float of 102.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIW was 699.06K shares.

HIW’s Market Performance

HIW stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.45% and a quarterly performance of -1.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Highwoods Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.28% for HIW stocks with a simple moving average of -3.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $43 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HIW, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

HIW Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.80. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw 10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Mulhern Mark F, who sale 16,154 shares at the price of $47.11 back on Nov 11. After this action, Mulhern Mark F now owns 117,676 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $761,015 using the latest closing price.

Hartzell David John, the Director of Highwoods Properties Inc., sale 600 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Hartzell David John is holding 25,163 shares at $26,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.49 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties Inc. stands at +46.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 106.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.65. Total debt to assets is 47.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.