Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s stock price has collected -0.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PETZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETZ is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TDH Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PETZ currently public float of 17.40M and currently shorts hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETZ was 5.30M shares.

PETZ’s Market Performance

PETZ stocks went down by -0.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.33% and a quarterly performance of 146.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 204.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.32% for TDH Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.86% for PETZ stocks with a simple moving average of 73.37% for the last 200 days.

PETZ Trading at 20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +204.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETZ fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, TDH Holdings Inc. saw 160.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PETZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-236.25 for the present operating margin

-5.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDH Holdings Inc. stands at -107.29. The total capital return value is set at -19.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27,784.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 494.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.