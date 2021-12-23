Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.83. The company’s stock price has collected -6.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Logility Honored Among Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Software and Technology Providers

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE :SON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SON is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sonoco Products Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.14, which is $9.66 above the current price. SON currently public float of 97.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SON was 558.53K shares.

SON’s Market Performance

SON stocks went down by -6.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.47% and a quarterly performance of -8.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Sonoco Products Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.77% for SON stocks with a simple moving average of -12.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SON

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SON reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for SON stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

SON Trading at -7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.00. In addition, Sonoco Products Company saw -6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Tomaszewski Jeffrey S, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $59.36 back on Oct 26. After this action, Tomaszewski Jeffrey S now owns 5,313 shares of Sonoco Products Company, valued at $100,913 using the latest closing price.

Florence John M, the VP, Gnl Council, Secretary of Sonoco Products Company, sale 493 shares at $65.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Florence John M is holding 9,956 shares at $32,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

+20.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoco Products Company stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 13.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoco Products Company (SON), the company’s capital structure generated 106.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.47. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.