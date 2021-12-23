Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) went up by 9.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected 5.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/21 that Sensus Healthcare Signs Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Mattioli Eng. Italia for its TransDermal Infusion System

Is It Worth Investing in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :SRTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRTS is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Sensus Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.89, which is $0.82 above the current price. SRTS currently public float of 11.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRTS was 143.10K shares.

SRTS’s Market Performance

SRTS stocks went up by 5.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.33% and a quarterly performance of 101.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.05% for Sensus Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.20% for SRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 92.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRTS

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SRTS, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

SRTS Trading at 46.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +31.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS rose by +18.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc. saw 90.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Cohen Stephen Brad, who sale 28,771 shares at the price of $7.06 back on Dec 17. After this action, Cohen Stephen Brad now owns 830,585 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc., valued at $202,994 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Joseph C, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Sensus Healthcare Inc., sale 10,926 shares at $7.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Sardano Joseph C is holding 1,463,649 shares at $76,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.98 for the present operating margin

+54.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stands at -71.37. The total capital return value is set at -31.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.45. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.04. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.