Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pentair plc (PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.40. The company’s stock price has collected -5.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that Pentair Announces 5 Percent Rate Increase to its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Pentair plc (NYSE :PNR) Right Now?

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PNR is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Pentair plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.82, which is $11.91 above the current price. PNR currently public float of 164.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNR was 1.19M shares.

PNR’s Market Performance

PNR stocks went down by -5.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.02% and a quarterly performance of -8.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Pentair plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.84% for PNR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PNR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PNR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $65 based on the research report published on December 17th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNR reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for PNR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

PNR Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNR fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.19. In addition, Pentair plc saw 31.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNR starting from GLENN T MICHAEL, who sale 6,307 shares at the price of $74.80 back on Dec 01. After this action, GLENN T MICHAEL now owns 23,746 shares of Pentair plc, valued at $471,764 using the latest closing price.

JACKO JOHN H, the EVP & Chief Growth Officer of Pentair plc, sale 30,979 shares at $69.51 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that JACKO JOHN H is holding 724 shares at $2,153,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.04 for the present operating margin

+35.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pentair plc stands at +11.83. The total capital return value is set at 15.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.80. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Pentair plc (PNR), the company’s capital structure generated 44.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 22.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.