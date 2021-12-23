Here’s Our Rant About Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) went up by 3.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Virpax Announces Clinical Trial Site in Canada for First in Human Study of Epoladerm(TM) for Pain Associated with Osteoarthritis of the Knee

Is It Worth Investing in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :VRPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VRPX currently public float of 2.06M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRPX was 1.09M shares.

VRPX’s Market Performance

VRPX stocks went up by 1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.56% and a quarterly performance of -21.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.61% for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.28% for VRPX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.65% for the last 200 days.

VRPX Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -40.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRPX starting from Sendrow Jerrold, who purchase 3,900 shares at the price of $3.92 back on Nov 22. After this action, Sendrow Jerrold now owns 4,506 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,308 using the latest closing price.

Mack Anthony P., the Chief Executive Officer of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 25,125 shares at $3.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Mack Anthony P. is holding 176,812 shares at $100,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.