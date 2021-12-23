GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) went down by -13.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.45. The company’s stock price has collected -15.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that GreenPower Announces Grant of Stock Options

Is It Worth Investing in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ :GP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00. GP currently public float of 14.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GP was 119.04K shares.

GP’s Market Performance

GP stocks went down by -15.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.41% and a quarterly performance of -28.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.71% for GP stocks with a simple moving average of -45.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GP reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for GP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to GP, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

GP Trading at -33.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares sank -34.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GP fell by -20.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.02. In addition, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. saw -64.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GP starting from Atkinson Fraser, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $19.91 back on May 07. After this action, Atkinson Fraser now owns 1,143,766 shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc., valued at $119,478 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Fraser, the CEO and Chairman of GreenPower Motor Company Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30, which means that Atkinson Fraser is holding 1,137,766 shares at $108,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-192.23 for the present operating margin

-42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stands at -128.06. The total capital return value is set at -50.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.05.

Based on GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.99. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.45.