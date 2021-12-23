Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.17. The company’s stock price has collected 8.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/21 that GOGL — Q3 2021 Presentation

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ :GOGL) Right Now?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOGL is at 1.62.

GOGL currently public float of 121.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOGL was 2.06M shares.

GOGL’s Market Performance

GOGL stocks went up by 8.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.01% and a quarterly performance of -17.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Golden Ocean Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.44% for GOGL stocks with a simple moving average of -9.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GOGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOGL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2021.

GOGL Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw 84.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 10.90 for asset returns.