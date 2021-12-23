Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Just Got Our Attention

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.10. The company’s stock price has collected 3.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Gilead and Arcus Biosciences Complete Closing of Option Exercise for Three Clinical-stage Programs and New Research Collaboration

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE :RCUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCUS is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.60, which is $22.79 above the current price. RCUS currently public float of 44.08M and currently shorts hold a 16.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCUS was 661.03K shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stocks went up by 3.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.06% and a quarterly performance of 13.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Arcus Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.38% for RCUS stocks with a simple moving average of 28.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $57 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

RCUS Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.94. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw 61.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 34,822 shares at the price of $41.48 back on Dec 20. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 90,595 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,444,369 using the latest closing price.

ROSEN TERRY J, the Chief Executive Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 2,943 shares at $40.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that ROSEN TERRY J is holding 211,570 shares at $118,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at -158.49. The total capital return value is set at -36.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.06. Equity return is now at value -48.10, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.48. Total debt to assets is 2.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 57.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 84.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.